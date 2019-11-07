Informa Financial Intelligence launches direct connect data service solutions

Informa Financial Intelligence, a provider of solutions for financial services professionals, announced the launch of Direct Connect Data Service solutions.

Direct Connect Data Service solutions leverages Informa's Banking Intelligence to integrate data seamlessly into subscribers' systems and processes for quicker evidence-based business decisions. This efficient service will allow users to validate data and understand market landscapes, gain insights and visualize results, acquire data and make it available for collaborative use across internal business partners and organizations, and replace manual data export and maintenance.

"Our customers' need for timely access to data for in-house analysis and modelling is crucial," said Anand Pandya, Vice President of Technology at Informa Financial Intelligence. "Integrating the Direct Connect Data Service solutions in their systems will provide them with almost instant access to the most recent data. Our feeds are aimed to conveniently provide access to large data sets into customer workflows with minimum effort."