App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2019 08:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Informa Financial Intelligence launches direct connect data service solutions

Direct Connect Data Service solutions leverages Informa's Banking Intelligence to integrate data seamlessly into subscribers' systems.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Informa Financial Intelligence, a provider of solutions for financial services professionals, announced the launch of Direct Connect Data Service solutions.

Direct Connect Data Service solutions leverages Informa's Banking Intelligence to integrate data seamlessly into subscribers' systems and processes for quicker evidence-based business decisions. This efficient service will allow users to validate data and understand market landscapes, gain insights and visualize results, acquire data and make it available for collaborative use across internal business partners and organizations, and replace manual data export and maintenance.

"Our customers' need for timely access to data for in-house analysis and modelling is crucial," said Anand Pandya, Vice President of Technology at Informa Financial Intelligence. "Integrating the Direct Connect Data Service solutions in their systems will provide them with almost instant access to the most recent data. Our feeds are aimed to conveniently provide access to large data sets into customer workflows with minimum effort."

Close
By granting users direct access to Informa's rich proprietary data, the service guarantees users with the latest updates needed in order to make informed business decisions. Featuring customizable settings, the service strategically informs each user on how to meet and exceed their business goals and objectives, including how to reconcile price positions and strategies.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 7, 2019 08:49 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.