Infor announces AI platform for embedded ML models

Infor, a global cloud software specialized company, announced the general availability (GA) of its Infor Coleman AI (Artificial Intelligence) Platform for embedded machine learning models. The platform provides the speed, repeatability and personalization needed for enterprises to fully operationalize AI – and it serves as a key building block for Infor’s Intelligent CloudSuite.

With the Infor Coleman AI Platform, enterprises can take advantage of industry-specific starter packs (templates) to accelerate development of repeatable big data, machine learning-based AI projects. These templates are highly personalized and tailored to specific customer data and usage patterns. Further, they are designed for use by “citizen developers,” who don’t need extensive data modeling skills.

When combined with Infor OS (Operating Service), enterprises can simplify and speed up the entire implementation process — giving them the ability to roll out complete, production AI projects in less than six weeks. Infor OS is a cloud operating service designed to bring business processes and AI together and offer operational insights that were never accessible to a business before.