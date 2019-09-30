App
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2019 07:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Infor announces AI platform for embedded ML models

The platform will provide speed, repeatability and personalization for enterprises to fully operationalize.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Infor, a global cloud software specialized company, announced the general availability (GA) of its Infor Coleman AI (Artificial Intelligence) Platform for embedded machine learning models. The platform provides the speed, repeatability and personalization needed for enterprises to fully operationalize AI – and it serves as a key building block for Infor’s Intelligent CloudSuite.

With the Infor Coleman AI Platform, enterprises can take advantage of industry-specific starter packs (templates) to accelerate development of repeatable big data, machine learning-based AI projects. These templates are highly personalized and tailored to specific customer data and usage patterns. Further, they are designed for use by “citizen developers,” who don’t need extensive data modeling skills.

When combined with Infor OS (Operating Service), enterprises can simplify and speed up the entire implementation process — giving them the ability to roll out complete, production AI projects in less than six weeks. Infor OS is a cloud operating service designed to bring business processes and AI together and offer operational insights that were never accessible to a business before.

Close
Through its Infor Coleman AI Platform and Infor OS, Infor delivers the Intelligent CloudSuite, a complete solution to automate, anticipate, predict and inform. This gives enterprise customers the business insights they need, when they need them.

First Published on Sep 30, 2019 07:48 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

