Infogain appoints Narayan Kamat as VP and Global Head of Data, Analytics & AI

Will focus on the growth of Infogain’s Data Management, Analytics and AI practice.
Infogain, a Silicon Valley based global leader in software platform engineering services and solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Narayan Kamat as Vice President and Global Head of Data, Analytics & AI, based out of Infogain’s Los Gatos office. He focuses on AI and analytics driven digital and data transformation services and managing successful business outcomes for Infogain clients.
Narayan brings over 20 years of global experience in heading markets and delivery, with specialization in Enterprise Data Management, Digital Transformation & Managed Analytics and AI for Fortune 500 enterprises. He is a strategist with a strong entrepreneurial outlook and understanding of business processes, financial management and technology. In addition, he has successfully run multi-million-dollar P&Ls, market development and managed multi-million-dollar data and analytics contracts.Prior to joining Infogain, Narayan had a distinguished 18-year career at Cognizant where he held a number of progressive and global leadership roles while scaling up the Data and Analytics practice. During that time, he assumed multiple leadership roles ensuring high growth and profitability in the company's North America Retail, Consumer Goods, Travel & Hospitality, UK&I region and running the data and analytics managed services business.