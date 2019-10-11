Infogain appoints Narayan Kamat as VP and Global Head of Data, Analytics & AI

Infogain, a Silicon Valley based global leader in software platform engineering services and solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Narayan Kamat as Vice President and Global Head of Data, Analytics & AI, based out of Infogain’s Los Gatos office. He focuses on AI and analytics driven digital and data transformation services and managing successful business outcomes for Infogain clients.

Narayan brings over 20 years of global experience in heading markets and delivery, with specialization in Enterprise Data Management, Digital Transformation & Managed Analytics and AI for Fortune 500 enterprises. He is a strategist with a strong entrepreneurial outlook and understanding of business processes, financial management and technology. In addition, he has successfully run multi-million-dollar P&Ls, market development and managed multi-million-dollar data and analytics contracts.