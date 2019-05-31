App
Last Updated : May 31, 2019 07:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Infoblox unveils simplified security platform to detect and stop cyber threats

The hybrid approach allows organizations to use the cloud to detect more threats while providing deep visibility and full integration with the on-premises ecosystem.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational Image (Max Pixel)
Infoblox Inc., a secure cloud-managed network services company, announced BloxOne Threat Defense, the industry's first hybrid security offering that leverages DNS as the first line of defence to detect and block sophisticated cyber threats.

With a scalable hybrid architecture, BloxOne Threat Defense secures enterprises' existing networks as well as digital transformations like cloud, IoT and SD-WAN deployments. It makes an organization's threat analysts more productive and reduces the total cost of enterprise threat defense.

The BloxOne Threat Defense solution combines the best of Infoblox's on-prem (ActiveTrust) and cloud-based (ActiveTrust Cloud) security solutions into a unique integrated hybrid offering that provides enterprises scale, flexibility, and reliability. This enhanced solution reduces incident response time by providing actionable intelligence to the organization's security stack, including SOAR (Security Orchestration Automation Response), and by automating action using extensive ecosystem integrations.

Despite organizations utilizing multiple security tools in their stack, only a minimal number of alerts (about 4%) are investigated because they are short staffed. According to the Ponemon Institute, data breaches can take enterprises an average of 196 days to identify, resulting in a loss of $3.6 million per year and impacting brand reputation. Everyday CISOs are challenged to do more with less, simplify their security architecture, improve compliance and ensure protection for their data.

Enterprises require a scalable, simple, and foundational security solution that can catch threats in today's dynamic networks. DNS, critical to the fabric of the Internet and any IP based communication, is also the least common denominator that can serve as the perfect foundation for security because it is ubiquitous in networks, is needed for connectivity and can scale to the size of the Internet. BloxOne Threat Defense presents a hybrid deployment that ensures enterprise networks will be protected at anytime, anywhere, leveraging the infrastructure organizations already own - DNS.

BloxOne Threat Defense uses highly accurate threat intelligence and machine learning based analytics to detect modern malware, ransomware, phishing, exploit kits, DNS-based data exfiltration, Domain Generation Algorithms, DNS Messenger, fast-flux attacks and more. In addition, the hybrid approach allows organizations to use the cloud to detect more threats, while providing deep visibility and full integration with the on-premises ecosystem. It also provides resiliency and redundancy.

"The traditional security model is inadequate for today's borderless networks, especially as enterprises continue to adopt digital transformation technologies like SD WAN, IoT, and cloud," said Kanaiya Vasani, executive vice president of products and corporate development at Infoblox.

"With BloxOne Threat Defense, Infoblox is providing customers with a solution that protects everywhere, offers flexible deployment, and integrates with the security stack already in place, providing a more optimized and streamlined cybersecurity posture. Organizations can worry less about silos created by managing multiple security solutions and instead make their security stack work as one fabric."
First Published on May 31, 2019 07:09 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #fintech #Technology

