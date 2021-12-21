Infinix's first 5G smartphone is launching in India by the end of January 2022

Infinix’s first 5G smartphone is arriving in India next month. In a recent interview with India Today, Infinix India CEO Anish Kapoor confirmed that its first 5G smartphone is coming to India sometime in January 2022.

Infinix recently launched its first laptop in India in the form of the InBook X1 and is seemingly following it up with its first 5G handset. Kapoor told India Today, “We are launching the first 5G phone in India by the end of January. There are customers who are looking to buy a 5G phone when the technology hasn’t rolled out.”

He further added, “We are looking to build a portfolio where customers can either get a 4G phone with top-notch specs or can opt for 5G. The cost of the latter is, of course, higher. Once the rollout happens, 5G devices will be more affordable.” In the interview, Kapoor also revealed that the upcoming Infinix 5G smartphone’s price will fall in the sub-20K segment.

Kapoor explained, “There are a lot of factors involved in deciding the price of a phone. It’s not just the component pricing, dollar has appreciated by 8 percent in the last few months and that affects the overall pricing. Even then, we are aiming not to cross that Rs 20,000 price point.”

Infinix will also launch around five to six smartphones in India in the first half of 2022. Kapoor said that the company would launch at least one smartphone every month in the first half of the next year. Apart from a new smartphone, Infinix was also preparing to reveal a new 55-inch smart TV in India by the end of 2021.

Kapoor said, “We launched the smart TVs around the same time last year and the response has been great. We planned to launch the 55-inch TV this year but missed the timeline. We are still working on it and hopefully, you will see it in the first quarter or early second quarter of next year.” This suggests that the upcoming Infinix smart TVs could be revealed as the first quarter of next year.