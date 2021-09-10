Infinix Zero X, Zero X Neo, Zero X Pro listings spotted on Google Play Console ahead of September 13 launch

Infinix is gearing up to launch new smartphones. The Infinix Zero X models will be announced on September 13 as the top-end devices in the company’s lineup. However, ahead of the launch, a listing for the Infinix Zero X, Zero X Neo, and Zero X Pro was recently spotted (Via MyFixGuide) on the Google Play Console.

If the Play Console listing is accurate, all three phones will use the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. While the phones are listed with 8GB of RAM, there are no details about the base RAM and storage configurations.

Both the Infinix Zero X and Zero X Pro feature a Full HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution. The Zero X Neo, on the other hand, opts for a taller 1080 x 2460 pixels resolution. The renders in the listing suggest that all devices in the Zero X series will feature a punch-hole camera cut out on the display.The screens will also have a pixel density of 480ppi All three devices will run Android 11 out of the box. At least one model or all models in the Zero X series are expected to pack a 5,000 mAh battery. The Infinix Zero X series will also introduce 160W wired fast-charging support as well as 50W wireless fast-charging support.