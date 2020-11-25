Infinix Zero 8i with MediaTek G90T SoC, Six Cameras, 90Hz Display launching in India on December 2

Infinix is set to launch a new smartphone in India next month. The company recently announced that the Infinix Zero 8i will be unveiled in the country on December 2. Infinix also plans to launch its first smart TV as well as a soundbar alongside the Zero 8i.

While there are few details about Infinix’s upcoming Android TV and Snokor-branded soundbar, the Zero 8i was released in Pakistan last month.

Infinix Zero 8i Price

The Infinix Zero 8i’s price in Pakistan was set at PKR 34,999 (roughly Rs. 16,250) and arrived in a single 8GB/128GB model. The device was offered in Green Diamond, Silver Diamond, and Black Diamond.

Infinix Zero 8i Specs

The Infinix Zero 8i is powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC and runs on Android 10 with the XOS 7 skin on top. The Zero 8i also packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The phone also sports a 6.85-inch FHD+ IPS panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate.

On the back, the Zero 8i boasts a 48 MP primary camera sensor paired with an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP tertiary sensor, and another AI sensor. The pill-shaped notch on the screen houses a 16 MP primary shooter and 8 MP ultrawide sensor for selfies. The fingerprint reader on the phone is embedded in the power button. Connectivity options on the Zero 8i, include Dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, and Wi-Fi 802.11.

Infinix Zero 8i Expected Price in India

We except the Infinix Zero 8i’s price in India to fall in the sub-15K segment. The company may introduce the device in one or more memory configurations in India.