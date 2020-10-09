172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|infinix-zero-8i-launched-with-6-cameras-90hz-display-mediatek-g90t-soc-everything-you-need-to-know-5944921.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2020 06:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Infinix Zero 8i launched with 6 cameras, 90Hz display, MediaTek G90T SoC: Everything you need to know

The Infinix Zero 8i is priced at PKR 34,999 (Roughly Rs 15,620) and is available in a single 8GB/128GB model.

Moneycontrol News

Infinix has added a new smartphone to its ranks in the form of the Zero 8i. This  mid-range smartphone has just been unveiled in Pakistan. The Zero 8i arrives with a quad-camera setup on the back, dual front cameras, a mid-tier gaming chipset, a sizeable battery, and a high refresh rate display.

Price

The Infinix Zero 8i is priced at PKR 34,999 (roughly Rs 15,620) and is available in a single 8GB/128GB model. It is available in Black Diamond, Green Diamond, and Silver Diamond colour options. The phone is expected to go on pre-order on October 11, with the first sale starting on October 15.

Specs

The Infinix Zero 8 and Zero 8i is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The device runs on Android 10 with the XOS 7 skin on top. The Infinix Zero 8i packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Close

The Infinix Zero 8i sports a 6.85-inch FHD+ IPS panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The pill-shaped notch on the screen houses a 16 MP primary shooter and 8 MP ultrawide sensor for selfies.

On the back, the Zero 8i boasts a 48 MP primary camera sensor paired with an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP tertiary sensor, and another AI sensor. The fingerprint reader on the phone is embedded in the power button. Connectivity options on the Zero 8i, include Dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, and Wi-Fi 802.11.
First Published on Oct 9, 2020 06:06 pm

