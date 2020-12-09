Infinix Zero 8i first sale at 12 noon today on Flipkart: Check Price, Specs, Offers

The Infinix Zero 8i sale will begin at 12 noon on Flipkart on December 9. It was recently unveiled as the company’s most capable smartphone in India. The Infinix Zero 8i arrives with a mid-range gaming chipset, six cameras, a high-refresh-rate display, and liquid cooling tech.

Infinix Zero 8i Price in India

The Infinix Zero 8i is priced at Rs 14,999 and is available in a single 8GB/128GB configuration. Transactions made on HDFC Bank credit cards and through HDFC Bank credit/debit EMI will receive a flat Rs 1,750 discount. However, the listed price is part of an introductory offer.

Infinix Zero 8i Specs

The Infinix Zero 8 and Zero 8i is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The device runs on Android 10 with the XOS 7 skin on top. The Infinix Zero 8i packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

The Infinix Zero 8i sports a 6.85-inch FHD+ IPS panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The pill-shaped notch on the screen houses a 16 MP primary shooter and 8 MP ultrawide sensor for selfies. On the back, the Zero 8i boasts a 48 MP primary camera sensor paired with an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP tertiary sensor, and another AI sensor.

The fingerprint reader on the phone is embedded in the power button. Connectivity options on the Zero 8i, include Dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, and Wi-Fi 802.11. The phone is available in Silver Diamond and Black Diamond colour options.