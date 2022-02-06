Infinix Zero 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, 48 MP Triple Cameras arriving in India on February 14

The Infinix Zero 5G was set to launch in India next month. Infinix has been teasing the launch of its first 5G phone in India for a while now but has only now provided an official launch date.



The 5G revolution is here!

The Infinix ZERO 5G supports the latest 5G Dual-SIM technology and is compatible with 13 5G bands, supporting all major operators. Its truly a future-ready smartphone. Launching soon only on @Flipkart

Know more: https://t.co/dQrmybHbYZpic.twitter.com/teYw83XTJl — InfinixIndia (@InfinixIndia) February 5, 2022

Infinix’s first 5G phone, the Zero 5G, is arriving in India on February 14. A dedicated page for the smartphone has already gone live on Flipkart, suggesting that the phone will be available through the e-commerce platform. According to the page , Infinix will hold a launch event for the device on February 14 at 12 noon (IST).

Flipkart’s page provides a few details about the Infinix Zero 5G, one of which is its design. The page confirms that the Infinix Zero 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC and will support 13 bands of 5G. The page also reveals the design of the phone and the triple-camera setup on the back.

At the helm of the triple-camera setup sits a 48 MP sensor. Infinix’s CEO Anish Kapoor previously stated that the company’s first 5G smartphone would debut in the sub-20K segment. With the aid of the Dimensity 900 SoC, the Infinix Zero 5G could debut as the fastest 5G smartphone in India’s sub-20K segment. We should get more details about Infinix’s first 5G smartphone in the coming days.

