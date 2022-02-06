MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Infinix Zero 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, 48 MP Triple Cameras arriving in India on February 14

    The company’s first 5G smartphone will debut in India's sub-20K segment.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 06, 2022 / 02:07 PM IST

    The Infinix Zero 5G was set to launch in India next month. Infinix has been teasing the launch of its first 5G phone in India for a while now but has only now provided an official launch date.

    Infinix’s first 5G phone, the Zero 5G, is arriving in India on February 14. A dedicated page for the smartphone has already gone live on Flipkart, suggesting that the phone will be available through the e-commerce platform. According to the page, Infinix will hold a launch event for the device on February 14 at 12 noon (IST).

    Flipkart’s page provides a few details about the Infinix Zero 5G, one of which is its design. The page confirms that the Infinix Zero 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC and will support 13 bands of 5G. The page also reveals the design of the phone and the triple-camera setup on the back.

    At the helm of the triple-camera setup sits a 48 MP sensor. Infinix’s CEO Anish Kapoor previously stated that the company’s first 5G smartphone would debut in the sub-20K segment. With the aid of the Dimensity 900 SoC, the Infinix Zero 5G could debut as the fastest 5G smartphone in India’s sub-20K segment. We should get more details about Infinix’s first 5G smartphone in the coming days.

    Close

    Related stories

    Also Read: Infinix Zero X, Zero X Pro, Zero X Neo launched with MediaTek G95 SoC, Periscope Camera

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Infinix #MediaTek #smartphones
    first published: Feb 6, 2022 02:07 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.