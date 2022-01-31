Infinix Zero 5G launch in India officially teased: Check expected price, specifications

The Infinix Zero 5G is launching in India soon and will debut as the brand’s first 5G phone in the country. While there is no official launch date just yet, Infinix India recently posted a tweet teasing its upcoming 5G phone.



From zero everything came and into zero everything merges. Get ready to witness zero in an all new avatar. #ComingSoonpic.twitter.com/6ndGCdFehW

— InfinixIndia (@InfinixIndia) January 30, 2022

According to the company, the Infinix Zero 5G will arrive in India sometime soon.

As of now, details about the Infinix Zero 5G are still scarce, but tipster Abhishek Yadav recently shared a leaked image of the device, which points to a triple-rear camera setup with two dual-LED flashes. The phone is shown with an orange finish and a flat screen and thin bezels. You can also see the power button and volume rocker on the right side of the device.

Infinix Zero 5G Expected Price

Other information about the Infinix Zero 5G is relatively scarce, although Infinix CEO Anish Kapoor said in a previous interview that the phone would fall in the sub-20K segment. However, there is no official confirmation about pricing just yet. But considering Infinix doesn’t sell phones above Rs 20,000 in India, it could very well be accurate.

Infinix Zero 5G Expected Specifications

The Infinix Zero 5G is expected to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. The phone could sport an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is also expected to get a triple-camera setup on the back and will run on Android 11 with XOS 10 on top. It will pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.