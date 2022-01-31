MARKET NEWS

    Infinix Zero 5G launch in India officially teased: Check expected price, specifications

    Infinix's first 5G smartphone is expected to fall in India's sub-20K segment.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 31, 2022 / 05:38 PM IST

    The Infinix Zero 5G is launching in India soon and will debut as the brand’s first 5G phone in the country. While there is no official launch date just yet, Infinix India recently posted a tweet teasing its upcoming 5G phone.

    According to the company, the Infinix Zero 5G will arrive in India sometime soon.

    As of now, details about the Infinix Zero 5G are still scarce, but tipster Abhishek Yadav recently shared a leaked image of the device, which points to a triple-rear camera setup with two dual-LED flashes. The phone is shown with an orange finish and a flat screen and thin bezels. You can also see the power button and volume rocker on the right side of the device.

    Infinix Zero 5G Expected Price 

    Other information about the Infinix Zero 5G is relatively scarce, although Infinix CEO Anish Kapoor said in a previous interview that the phone would fall in the sub-20K segment. However, there is no official confirmation about pricing just yet. But considering Infinix doesn’t sell phones above Rs 20,000 in India, it could very well be accurate.

    Infinix Zero 5G Expected  Specifications 

    The Infinix Zero 5G is expected to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. The phone could sport an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is also expected to get a triple-camera setup on the back and will run on Android 11 with XOS 10 on top. It will pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #5G smartphones #Infinix #Infinix Mobile #MediaTek #smartphones
    first published: Jan 31, 2022 05:32 pm
