Infinix Zero 5G is slated to debut as the company's first 5G smartphone

The Infinix Zero 5G is rumoured to be in the works. Infinix has ramped up its smartphone launches this year, but the company has stuck to 4G devices until now. However, the company is now gearing up to launch its first 5G smartphone.

A video posted by Tech Arena24 has revealed some key specifications and the design of the device. The YouTuber also confirmed that the Infinix Zero 5G will be the company’s first 5G phone. The phone will feature the model number X6815 and will use the MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G SoC.

Source: Tech Arena24

He also claimed that Infinix’s upcoming Zero 5G device will feature a 120Hz Super AMOLED display. The renders also show that the phone will opt for a triple-camera setup on the back, while the camera island looks similar to that of the Oppo Find X3 Pro (Review).

The video also reveals that the device will feature a hole-punch camera cut out in the middle of the screen. We also see the power and volume buttons on the right, while the SIM tray sits on the left.