MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Intrazon 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company)
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Infinix Zero 5G is slated to debut as the company's first 5G smartphone

Infinix Zero 5G is expected to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC and a 120Hz AMOLED display.

Moneycontrol News
November 28, 2021 / 04:53 PM IST

The Infinix Zero 5G is rumoured to be in the works. Infinix has ramped up its smartphone launches this year, but the company has stuck to 4G devices until now. However, the company is now gearing up to launch its first 5G smartphone.

A video posted by Tech Arena24 has revealed some key specifications and the design of the device. The YouTuber also confirmed that the Infinix Zero 5G will be the company’s first 5G phone. The phone will feature the model number X6815 and will use the MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G SoC.

Source: Tech Arena24 Source: Tech Arena24

He also claimed that Infinix’s upcoming Zero 5G device will feature a 120Hz Super AMOLED display. The renders also show that the phone will opt for a triple-camera setup on the back, while the camera island looks similar to that of the Oppo Find X3 Pro (Review).

The video also reveals that the device will feature a hole-punch camera cut out in the middle of the screen. We also see the power and volume buttons on the right, while the SIM tray sits on the left.

Close

Related stories

As of now, it is unclear when the phone will be revealed, although some rumours suggest it could arrive as early as December. Infinix is also gearing up to launch the Note 11S in India sometime next month. The company will also reveal the new Infinix InBook X1 laptop alongside the Note 11S.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Infinix #laptops #smartphones
first published: Nov 28, 2021 04:53 pm

Must Listen

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.