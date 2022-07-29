Infinix Smart 6 Plus launched in India with MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, 5,000 mAh battery, Android 12 Go Edition

Infinix has launched a new budget smartphone in India. The Infinix Smart 6 Plus is an affordable 4G phone with a MediaTek chipset, a large battery, a tall display, and a dual-camera setup on the back.

Infinix Smart 6 Plus Price India

The Infinix Smart 6 Plus is priced at Rs 7,999 in India for the sole 3GB/64GB variant. Infinix says that the pricing is part of an introductory offer and will change after the phone goes on sale for the first time on August 3. The Infinix Smart 6 Plus is available in Miracle Black and Tranquil Sea Blue colours.

Infinix Smart 6 Plus Specifications

The Infinix Smart 6 Plus is powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 64GB of storage, up to 3GB of which can be used as virtual RAM. The Infinix Smart 6 Plus runs Android 12 Go Edition out of the box.

The Infinix Smart 6 Plus sports a 6.82-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The screen’s waterdrop notch houses a 5 MP selfie camera. On the back, the Smart 6 Plus opts for an 8 MP primary sensor and a depth sensor. A fingerprint reader also sits on the back of the device, while the phone also supports Face Unlock.

The Infinix Smart 6 Plus packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support. The Smart 6 Plus features a microSD card slot and a Micro USB port for charging. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and more.