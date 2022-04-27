Infinix Smart 6 launched in India with MediaTek chipset, 5000 mAh Battery

Infinix recently dropped a new budget smartphone in India. The Infinix Smart 6 is a sub-10K smartphone that comes with a large display, a big battery, and a dual-camera setup.

Infinix Smart 6 Price in India

The Infinix Smart 6 is priced at Rs 7,499 in India for the sole 2GB/64GB model. The Infinix Smart 6 will go on sale exclusively through Flipkart from May 6. The phone is available in Polar Black and Heart of Ocean colour options.

Infinix Smart 6 Specifications

The Infinix Smart 6 is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset paired with 2GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 64GB of storage that is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. Additionally, 2GB of unused storage can also be used as virtual RAM.

The phone sports a 6.6-inch HD+ LCD panel with 500 nits of brightness. The Infinix Smart 6 runs Android 11 Go Edition-based HiOS 7.6 OS. The handset packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support. For an enhanced audio experience, the device also supports DTS-HD Surround Sound and the Beez 2.0.

For optics, the Infinix Smart 6 gets an 8 MP camera on the back with a double LED flash and a secondary AI lens. The waterdrop notch on the front of the Smart 6 opts for a 5 MP selfie camera with an LED flash. The phone also has a fingerprint reader on the back. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and more.





