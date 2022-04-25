Infinix Smart 6 India launch confirmed for April 27: All you need to know

Infinix is launching a new budget smartphone in India this week. The Infinix Smart 6 will debut in the country’s entry-level smartphone segment. Infinix had teased some specifications of the Smart 6 ahead of its launch.

The Infinix Smart 6 made its global debut in October last year and is arriving in India on April 27. The phone will be offered with up to 64GB of storage. Infinix has also confirmed that the Smart 6 will sport a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with 500 nits of brightness.

The company says that the phone will have the “biggest and brightest” display in the segment. The phone will also come with up to 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM as well as Virtual RAM support. The Infinix Smart 6 will get a triple-camera setup.

The screen also has a waterdrop notch on the front and a fingerprint reader on the back. The Infinix Smart 6 also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support over a micro-USB port. The device boasts a dual-rear camera setup with an 8 MP primary sensor and a secondary AI camera.

The notch on the front houses a 5 MP selfie camera. The handset will be powered by a Unisoc SC9863A SoC. It will run runs Android 11 Go Edition out of the box. The phone is slated to come in Purple, Ocean Blue, Light Sea Green and Polar Black colours. The Smart 6 will be sold through Flipkart when it goes on sale.





