Infinix Smart 5 with 6,000 mAh battery and triple-camera setup launching in India on February 11

Infinix is all set to launch a new phone in India under its Smart series on February 11. The phone in question is the Infinix Smart 5. The handset will succeed the budget Infinix Smart 4, which was launched in India last year.

While the Infinix Smart 5’s launch in India is scheduled for February 11, the company will provide more details about the device through a Flipkart Intrigue store page on February 7.

The Infinix Smart 5 will be available in Morandi Green, 6 degrees Purple, Aegean Blue, and Obsidian Black colour options. The company has also confirmed that the Smart 5 will pack a 6,000 mAh battery. We expect the Infinix Smart 5’s price in India to fall in the sub-8K segment. While details of the Smart 5 are mostly unknown, the phone has already launched globally, giving us a good idea of what to expect.

Infinix Smart 5 Specs

The Infinix Smart 5 features a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS panel with a waterdrop notch. The phone comes with a MediaTek Helio A20 chip paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The Smart 5 opts for a triple-camera setup with a 13 MP primary camera and dual QVGA FF sensors along with an LED flash. The notch on the front houses an 8 MP selfie camera. The phone also has a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. The phone will likely run on the Go Edition of Android 10.