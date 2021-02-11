MARKET NEWS

Infinix Smart 5 launched in India with a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, 6,000 mAh Battery: Check price and specifications

The Infinix Smart 5’s price in India is set at Rs 7,199 for the sole 2GB/32GB model.

Moneycontrol News
February 11, 2021 / 03:09 PM IST

Infinix just dropped the Smart 5 smartphone in India. The Infinix Smart 5 arrives as a budget smartphone with dual AI rear cameras and a large display and battery capacity. While the Infinix Smart 5 launched globally back in August 2020, the phone arrives in India with a few devices.

Infinix Smart 5 Price

The Infinix Smart 5’s price in India is set at Rs 7,199 for the sole 2GB/32GB model. The phone will be available for purchase through Flipkart. The smartphone comes in four colour options: Morandi Green, Aegean Blue, Obsidian Black, and 6-degree Purple.

Infinix Smart 5 Specs 

The Infinix Smart 5 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 SoC that has a clock speed of up to 2.0GHz. The phone arrives with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, which is expandable via microSD card (Up to 256GB). The Smart 5 packs a 6,000 mAh battery, which the company claims can deliver up to 50 days of standby time.

Infinix’s budget phone sports 6.82-inch HD+ LCD panel with a waterdrop notch. The display features a 90.66 percent screen-to-body ratio and a peak brightness of 440 nits and a 1500:1 contrast ratio. The Infinix Smart 5 runs on Android 10 with XOS 7 UI on top.

For optics, the Smart 5 gets a 13-megapixel dual-rear camera setup with an f/1.8 aperture and quad-LED flash. The notch on the front houses an 8-megapixel, f/2.0 shooter and an LED flash. Connectivity options on the phone, include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, micro-USB port, and more.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Infinix #smartphones
first published: Feb 11, 2021 03:08 pm

