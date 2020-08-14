172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|infinix-smart-5-announced-with-5000-mah-battery-and-triple-camera-setup-everything-you-need-to-know-5704881.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Network18 Presents

partnered by

  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-

Network18 Presents

  • partnered by
  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2020 05:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Infinix Smart 5 announced with 5,000 mAh battery and triple camera setup: Everything you need to know

Infinix has not revealed the pricing of the Smart 5 yet, but the phone is expected to arrive in India soon.

Moneycontrol News

Infinix just added a new smartphone to its line-up after the addition of the Hot 9 series and the more recent Smart 4 Plus. The Infinix Smart 5 is an entry-level smartphone with a big display and battery.

The device is powered by an unnamed octa-core processor running at 1.8GHz. The phone will be paired with 2GB or 3GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of storage. The storage can be expanded via microSD.

It sports a 6.6-inch HIPS display with a waterdrop notch, which houses an 8 MP selfie camera. The phone also opts for a triple rear camera setup, with a 13 MP primary camera and two QVGA camera sensors. You also get an LED flash and a fingerprint reader on the back.

Close

The Infinix Smart 5 packs a massive 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support. It is worth noting that the battery and display are not quite as big as that of the Infinix Smart 4 Plus. The device is available in Blue, Black, and Green colour options.

Infinix has not revealed the pricing of the Smart 5 yet. However, the phone is expected to launch in India and Nigeria soon, although the company has not provided a specific date. Infinix only recently launched the Smart 4 Plus in India’s budget segment.
First Published on Aug 14, 2020 05:37 pm

tags #Infinix #smartphones

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.