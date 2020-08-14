Infinix Smart 5 announced with 5,000 mAh battery and triple camera setup: Everything you need to know

Infinix just added a new smartphone to its line-up after the addition of the Hot 9 series and the more recent Smart 4 Plus. The Infinix Smart 5 is an entry-level smartphone with a big display and battery.

The device is powered by an unnamed octa-core processor running at 1.8GHz. The phone will be paired with 2GB or 3GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of storage. The storage can be expanded via microSD.

It sports a 6.6-inch HIPS display with a waterdrop notch, which houses an 8 MP selfie camera. The phone also opts for a triple rear camera setup, with a 13 MP primary camera and two QVGA camera sensors. You also get an LED flash and a fingerprint reader on the back.

The Infinix Smart 5 packs a massive 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support. It is worth noting that the battery and display are not quite as big as that of the Infinix Smart 4 Plus. The device is available in Blue, Black, and Green colour options.

Infinix has not revealed the pricing of the Smart 5 yet. However, the phone is expected to launch in India and Nigeria soon, although the company has not provided a specific date. Infinix only recently launched the Smart 4 Plus in India’s budget segment.