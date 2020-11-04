172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|infinix-smart-4-with-mediatek-a22-soc-6000-mah-battery-and-massive-display-launched-in-india-6065301.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 02:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Infinix Smart 4 with MediaTek A22 SoC, 6,000 mAh battery, and massive display launched in India

The Infinix Smart 4 is priced at Rs 6,999 and arrives with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

Moneycontrol News

Infinix has launched another budget phone in India in the form of the Smart 4. The Infinix Smart 4 is an entry-level smartphone with a massive display, battery, and a dual-camera setup.

Infinix Smart 4 Price in India

The Infinix Smart 4 is priced at Rs 6,999 and arrives with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Earlier in 2020, the Infinix Smart 4 Plus was unveiled in India for Rs 7,999 in July. The handset will go on sale through Flipkart on November 8 at 12:00 pm.

Infinix Smart 4 Specs

The Infinix Smart 4 is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM. The phone’s 32GB storage can be expanded through the dedicated microSD card slot. The phone packs a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging support through Micro-USB. The Smart 4 sports a 6.82-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio.

The Infinix Smart 4 opts for a dual-camera setup, which comprises of a 13 MP, f/1.8 primary sensor and a depth sensor. The waterdrop notch on the front of the phone houses an 8 MP selfie shooter.

The Infinix Smart 4 features 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for wired users. The phone also features a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. The Infinix Smart 4 is available in Midnight Black, Ocean Wave, Quetzal Cyan, and Violet colour options.

At its current price, the Infinix Smart 4 will go head-to-head against the likes of the Realme C11, Redmi 9A, Poco C3, and Galaxy M01.
First Published on Nov 4, 2020 02:12 pm

tags #Infinix #smartphones

