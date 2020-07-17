Infinix Smart 4 Plus with 6,000 mAh battery and 13 MP main camera launching in India on July 21

Infinix is gearing up to launch a new smartphone next week in the form of the Smart 4 Plus. The phone is set to launch on July 21. While the company has not unveiled all the specifications of the Smart 4 Plus, a Flipkart teaser page for the phone has already been revealed.

The teaser page reveals the design of the Infinix Smart 4 Plus, confirming an AI triple camera setup on the back. The main sensor on the setup appears to be a 13 MP shooter. There are no details about the other cameras, but we expect them to be a low light camera and depth or macro sensor. The camera setup also features a triple LED flash module.



Bade Sapno ke liye Badi Screen! Now dare to see big dreams with big screen of Smart 4 Plus. Spec Reveal starts on 16th July.

Stay tuned.#FullPower24Hr#InfinixIndia#NewLaunch#Smartphone#AbRuknaNahipic.twitter.com/NMZsQE4Aey

— InfinixIndia (@InfinixIndia) July 15, 2020

You can also see a fingerprint reader on the back, while the “Infinix” text is seen under it. The phone seems to feature an aqua-blue finish. Additionally, Infinix has also confirmed that the Smart 4 Plus will pack a massive 6,000 mAh battery.

A previous tweet has suggested that the phone will arrive with a big screen, while the page confirms a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. We also expect the screen to use an LCD panel and feature an HD+ resolution. Additionally, two LED flash modules can also be seen on either side of the notch. Infinix will unveil more information about the Smart 4 Plus in the days leading up to its July 21 launch.