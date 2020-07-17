App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2020 06:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Infinix Smart 4 Plus with 6,000 mAh battery and 13 MP main camera launching in India on July 21

The phone will go on sale exclusively on Flipkart.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Infinix is gearing up to launch a new smartphone next week in the form of the Smart 4 Plus. The phone is set to launch on July 21. While the company has not unveiled all the specifications of the Smart 4 Plus, a Flipkart teaser page for the phone has already been revealed.

The teaser page reveals the design of the Infinix Smart 4 Plus, confirming an AI triple camera setup on the back. The main sensor on the setup appears to be a 13 MP shooter. There are no details about the other cameras, but we expect them to be a low light camera and depth or macro sensor. The camera setup also features a triple LED flash module.

You can also see a fingerprint reader on the back, while the “Infinix” text is seen under it. The phone seems to feature an aqua-blue finish. Additionally, Infinix has also confirmed that the Smart 4 Plus will pack a massive 6,000 mAh battery.

A previous tweet has suggested that the phone will arrive with a big screen, while the page confirms a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. We also expect the screen to use an LCD panel and feature an HD+ resolution. Additionally, two LED flash modules can also be seen on either side of the notch. Infinix will unveil more information about the Smart 4 Plus in the days leading up to its July 21 launch.

Close
Also Read: Infinix Hot 9 Review: Big battery, modern design, quad cameras don't make up for the sub-par chipset
First Published on Jul 17, 2020 06:16 pm

tags #Infinix #smartphones

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.