Infinix Note 12 (2023) launched with MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 5,000 mAh Battery, AMOLED Display

Infinix recently launched a new smartphone in its Note 12 series globally. The Infinix Note 12 (2023) debuts as an affordable smartphone with a MediaTek chipset, AMOLED display, triple cameras, and a large battery.

Infinix Note 12 (2023) Price

The Infinix Note 12 (2023) features a starting price of $199 (Roughly Rs 16,400). The Infinix Note 12 (2023) is offered in Alpine White, Tuscany Blue, and Volcanic Grey colours. Infinix has not provided a launch date for the Note 12 (2023) in India just yet.

Infinix Note 12 (2023) Specifications

The Infinix Note 12 (2023) is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The Note 12 (2023) also comes with up to 256GB of storage that is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. Using the extended RAM feature allows the Note 12 (2023) to use up to 5GB of unused storage as virtual RAM.

The Note 12 (2023) packs a 5,000 mAh battery that offers 33W charging support. The handset sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The display has a waterdrop notch that houses a 16 MP selfie camera. The phone also comes with dual-stereo speakers with Hi-Res Audio.

For optics, the Note 12 (2023) boasts a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor. The main camera is accompanied by a 2 MP depth sensor and a third AI lens. The Note 12 (2023) can record video in up to 2K resolution at 30fps. The new Note 12 handset runs on Android 12-based XOS 10.6.