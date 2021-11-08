MARKET NEWS

Infinix Note 11S launched with MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, 120Hz display

The Infinix Note 11S is priced at THB 6,999 (roughly Rs 15,700) for the sole 8GB/128GB model.

Moneycontrol News
November 08, 2021 / 07:08 PM IST

Last month, Infinix launched two smartphones in its Note series in the form of the Note 11 and Note 11 Pro. Now, the company has officially taken the lid of the Infinix Note 11S in Thailand. And just like the other phones in the Note 11 series, the Note 11S model will also use a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC.

Infinix Note 11S Price 

The Infinix Note 11S is priced at THB 6,999 (Roughly Rs 15,700) for the sole 8GB/128GB model. The Note 11S comes in Haze Green, Mithril Gray, and Symphony Cyan colour options. As of now, there is no word on the launch of any of the Infinix Note 11 series phones in India.

Infinix Note 11S Specifications

The Infinix Note 11S is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB of storage, 3GB of which can be used for RAM expansion. The Note 11S runs Android 11 with the proprietary XOS 10 skin on top.

Also Read: Infinix Note 11, Note 11 Pro launched: All you need to know

The Infinix Note 11S sports a massive 6.95-inch FHD+ IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The handset also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For optics, the Note 11S gets a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP macro unit, and a 2 MP depth sensor.

The hole-punch cut out on the top of the screen houses a 16 MP selfie shooter. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, a USB Type-C port, a headphone jack, and more. The Infinix Note 11S also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint reader and a microSD card slot for storage expansion.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Infinix #smartphones
first published: Nov 8, 2021 07:08 pm

