Infinix Note 11S India launch officially teased, could arrive as early as December

The company is also launching the Infinix INBook X1 Series laptops in India soon with 11th Gen Intel Core processors and Windows 11.

Moneycontrol News
November 27, 2021 / 03:11 PM IST

The Infinix Note 11 series is arriving in India soon alongside an Infinix laptop. Infinix India CEO recently teased the launch of the budget smartphone on his Twitter handle. The handset in question is the Infinix Note 11S, which was initially unveiled in Thailand.

Infinix India CEO Anish Kapoor teased the launch of the Infinix Note 11S through a tweet on his Twitter handle. Kapoor posted an image of the retail box of the Infinix Note 11 and Note 11S.

The Infinix Note 11S is also being touted as a smartphone design for gaming. As of now, there is no official launch date for the Infinix Note 11 and Note 11S, but you can expect the devices to arrive in the country sometime in December. The company is also launching the Infinix INBook X1 Series laptops in India soon with 11th Gen Intel Core processors and Windows 11.

Infinix Note 11S Expected Specs

The Infinix Note 11S is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB of storage, 3GB of which can be used for RAM expansion. The Note 11S runs Android 11 with the proprietary XOS 10 skin on top. The Infinix Note 11S sports a massive 6.95-inch FHD+ IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate.

The handset also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For optics, the Note 11S gets a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP macro unit, and a 2 MP depth sensor. The hole-punch cut out on the top of the screen houses a 16 MP selfie shooter.

Also Read: Infinix Note 11, Note 11 Pro launched: All you need to know
Tags: #Infinix #smartphones
first published: Nov 27, 2021 03:11 pm

