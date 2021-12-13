MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Infinix Note 11, Note 11s launched in India with 50 MP Triple Cameras, 5,000 mAh Battery

The Infinix Note 11 series features a starting price of Rs 11,999 in India.

Moneycontrol News
December 13, 2021 / 01:17 PM IST

The Infinix Note 11 and Note 11s have officially been unveiled in India. The Infinix Note 11 series brings several upgrades over their predecessors with the aid of large displays, a MediaTek chipset, a massive battery, and fast charging support.

Infinix Note 11, Note 11s Price in India

The Infinix Note 11’s price in India is set at Rs 11,999 for the sole 4GB/64GB variant. The Infinix Note 11s is priced at Rs 12,999 for the 6GB/64GB model and Rs 14,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. The Infinix Note 11 will be available on Flipkart from December 23, while the Note 11s will go on sale from December 20.

It is worth noting that the prices mentioned above are introductory and will be available for a limited time. The Infinix Note 11 is available in Glacier Green, Celestial Snow, Graphite Black colours, while the Note 11s comes in Symphony Cyan, Haze Green and Mithril Grey colour options.

Infinix Note 11 Specifications

The Infinix Note 11 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with 33W fast-charging support. The handset runs on Android 11 with Infinix’s XOS10 skin on top.

infinix-15

The Infinix Note 11 sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 750 nits of peak brightness. The display comes with 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut and a 100000:1 contrast ratio. The phone also boasts dual stereo speakers with DTS Surround sound.

In optics, the Note 11 features a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP main sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, and an AI lens. Additionally, the phone also has a 16 MP selfie camera. The fingerprint reader on the Note 11 is mounted to the side as opposed to under the display.

Infinix Note 11s Specifications

The Infinix Note 11s features the same battery, charging, cameras, and software as the vanilla Note 11. However, the Note 11s is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC. It also comes in different memory configurations and uses UFS 2.2 storage. The Note 11s also sports a larger 6.95-inch FHD+ display but swaps out the AMOLED panel with a 120Hz LCD screen. The display is TUV Rheinland certified for low blue light emission.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Infinix #smartphones
first published: Dec 13, 2021 01:17 pm

