Infinix Note 11, Note 11 Pro launched: All you need to know

The pricing of the Infinix Note 11 and Note 11 Pro have not been disclosed.

Moneycontrol News
October 15, 2021 / 02:29 PM IST

Infinix recently launched two new smartphones in its Note series. The Infinix Note 11 series will be available in select markets soon. Infinix mentions that the Note 11 and Note 11 Pro are “tailored to specific market needs”, although no information about availability has been revealed just yet.

The pricing of the Infinix Note 11 and Note 11 Pro have not been disclosed. The Note 11 is available in Celestial Snow, Glacier Green, and Graphite Black colours, while the Note 11 Pro comes in Haze Green, Mist Blue, and Mithril Gray colour options.

Infinix Note 11, Note 11 Pro Specifications

The Infinix Note 11 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone comes with up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card. The phone also comes with a RAM expansion feature that ramps up the 8GB of RAM up to 11GB. The device also features layers of graphene film to help keep the chipset cool.

Infinix_2

Close

Related stories

The Infinix Note 11 Pro sports a large 6.95-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel. The screen also boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The display is TUV Rheinland certified and boasts a contrast ratio of 1500:1. The handset packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W Super Charge fast-charging support.

For optics, the Infinix Note 11 Pro gets a triple-rear camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor. The other two camera sensors include a 13 MP telephoto shooter with 30x digital zoom and a 2 MP depth sensor. For selfies, the Note 11 Pro opts for a 16 MP front camera. The Note 11 Pro boasts dual speakers with DTS surround sound.

The vanilla Infinix Note 11 shares the same specs with its Pro counterpart. However, the standard Note 11 loses out on the stereo speakers and opts for a dual-rear camera setup which includes a 50 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP telephoto lens.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Infinix #smartphones
first published: Oct 15, 2021 02:27 pm

