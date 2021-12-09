Infinix InBook X1, InBook X1 Pro arrives in India with 10th Gen Intel CPU, Windows 11: All you need to know

The first Infinix laptop was recently unveiled in India. The Infinix InBook X1 and InBook X1 Pro arrive with the 10th Gen Intel processing power, Windows 11, and Full HD IPS displays. The InBook X1 series offers affordable consumer notebooks with reliable specifications.

Infinix InBook X1, Infinix InBook X1 Pro Price in India

The Infinix InBook X1 is priced at Rs 35,999 in India for the Intel Core i3 model, although the notebook also comes in a Core i5 variant for Rs 45,999. The Infinix InBook X1 Pro’s price is set at Rs 59,999 and arrives in a sole Intel Core i7 configuration. The Infinix InBook X1 series will go on sale through Flipkart on December 15.

Infinix InBook X1 Specifications

The Infinix InBook X1 can be configured with an Intel Core i3-1005G1 and Core i5-1035G1 CPU. The Core i3 model comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of M.2 SSD storage, while the Core i5 version has the same RAM but doubles the storage. Infinix’s latest laptop also features Intel’s UHD Graphics.

The notebook sports a 14-inch Full HD IPS display with 300 nits of brightness. It packs a 55Wh battery with 65W power delivery. The Infinix InBook X1 features a 720p HD webcam with a hardware-based privacy switch. Connectivity options include a USB 2.0 port, two USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI port, two USB Type-C ports, and a headphone port.

Infinix InBook X1 Pro Specifications

The Infinix InBook X1 Pro is powered by an Intel Core i7-1065G7 paired with integrated Intel Iris Plus graphics. The notebook also comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of M.2 SSD storage. The Pro model boasts the same screen and speaker system as the vanilla InBook X1.

The webcam, battery capacity, and power delivery are also the same as the vanilla model. Lastly, the only difference in connectivity between the two notebooks is that the Pro model supports Wi-Fi 6 as opposed to Wi-Fi 802.11ac on the vanilla model.