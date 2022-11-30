Infinix Hot 20S launched with MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, 120Hz Display, 5,000 mAh Battery

Infinix recently launched a new budget smartphone in its Hot series. The Infinix Hot 20S arrives with a MediaTek chipset, triple rear cameras, a high refresh rate display, a large battery, and fast charging support.

Infinix Hot 20S Price

The Infinix Hot 20S price in the Philippines is set at PHP 8,499 (roughly Rs 12,200) for the sole 8GB/128GB model. Infinix is yet to provide details about the availability of the Hot 20S outside the Philippines. However, the company is gearing up to launch the Infinix Hot 20 5G and Hot 20 Play in India on December 1.

Infinix Hot 20S Specifications

The Infinix Hot 20S is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card. Additionally, up to 5GB of the unused in-built storage can be used as virtual RAM. The Hot 20S also appears to have a new and improved cooling system.

The handset sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ IPS TFT display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 120Hz touch sampling rate. Infinix says that the display has a variable refresh rate and can scale between 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz or use the Auto-switch mode. The screen has a hole-punch cut-out in the centre that houses an 8 MP selfie camera.

On the back, there’s a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor and two 2 MP sensors, presumably a depth sensor and a macro lens. The phone also has a quad-LED flash on the back and a dual-LED flash on the front. The HOT 20S packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The Infinix Hot 20S comes in Sonic Black, Tempo Blue, Fantasy Purple, and Light-Rider White colours.

Moneycontrol News

