Infinix Hot 20 series launching in India soon, 5G support confirmed

Infinix is gearing up to launch new phones in its Hot series in India. The company recently teased the launch of the Infinix Hot 20 series in the country using the hashtag “Shuddh 5G”, suggesting that at least one or all the smartphones in the Hot 20 series will support 5G.



And the cat's out of the bag!

Get ready to experience the HOTNESS of the all new Infinix HOT 20 Series, with features that will make you go #AbAurKyaChahiye The amazing HOT 20 Series is launching super soon, stay tuned!#Shuddh5G pic.twitter.com/mEPOqqWGzR — Infinix India (@InfinixIndia) November 11, 2022

While no official launch date for the Hot 20 series has been provided, we believe it will arrive sometime this month. It is worth noting that the Infinix Hot 20 series has already been unveiled in other markets and currently consists of five smartphones including the Hot 20 Play, Hot 20i, Hot 20, Hot 20S, and Hot 20 5G.

Considering the company is teasing 5G support, we believe that the Infinix Hot 20 5G will be one of the phones to get a debut in India. The Infinix Hot 20 5G will also be the first ‘Hot’ series smartphone to support 5G in India.

Infinix Hot 20 5G Specifications

The Infinix Hot 20 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. The phone sports a 6.58-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Hot 20 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery and supports 18W wired fast-charging and 5W reverse wired charging. The handset runs Android 12 out of the box with the XOS skin on top.

For optics, the Infinix Hot 20 5G gets a dual-camera setup with a 50 MP sensor at the helm and a secondary QVGA sensor. On the front, the Hot 20 5G opts for an 8 MP selfie camera. Connectivity options on the device include 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a headphone jack, and more. We will provide more details about the Infinix Hot 20 launch in India soon.