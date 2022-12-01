 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

Infinix Hot 20 5G, Infinix Hot 20 Play launched in India: Check Price, Specs, Availability

Moneycontrol News
Dec 01, 2022 / 03:37 PM IST

The Infinix Hot 20 5G price in India is set at Rs 11,999 for the sole 4GB/64GB model. The Infinix Hot 20 Play price in India is set at Rs 8,999 for the sole 4GB/64GB variant.

Infinix has officially launched two new Hot series smartphones in India. The Infinix Hot 20 5G and Hot 20 Play are the latest devices in the company’s line-up, while the former is Infinix’s first 5G Hot series smartphone in India.

Infinix Hot 20 5G, Infinix Hot 20 Play Price in India

The Infinix Hot 20 5G price in India is set at Rs 11,999 for the sole 4GB/64GB model. The handset is available in Space Blue, Blaster Green and Racing Black colour options. The Infinix Hot 20 Play price in India is set at Rs 8,999 for the sole 4GB/64GB variant. The handset is available in Aurora Green, Fantasy Purple, Racing Black and Luna Blue colours.

The Infinix Hot 20 5G will go on sale through Flipkart starting December 9, while the Hot 20 Play will be available from December 6.

Infinix Hot 20 5G Specifications

The Infinix Hot 20 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. The chip is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage that is expandable via a microSD card. The phone sports a 6.58-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The Hot 20 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery and supports 18W wired fast-charging and 5W reverse wired charging.