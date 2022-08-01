Infinix Hot 12 Pro with 90Hz display, 5,000 mAh Battery, 50 MP dual cameras launching in India tomorrow

The Infinix Hot 12 Pro is launching in India tomorrow. A dedicated page for the Hot 12 Pro has gone live on Flipkart revealing key specifications and its design.

The Infinix Hot 12 Pro is dropping in India on August 2 and will go on sale through Flipkart after its launch. The Hot 12 Pro will sport a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with a waterdrop notch. The panel boasts a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate.

Infinix notes that the Hot 12 Pro will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Additionally, up to 5GB of storage will be available for use as virtual RAM. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with 18W fast-charging support.

For optics, the Hot 12 Pro will get a dual-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP primary sensor with an f/1.6 aperture. There are no details about the other sensor, but it will likely be a depth or macro shooter. The phone also has a dual LED flash module on the back.

The Infinix Hot 12 Pro has a headphone jack and USB-C port on the bottom and a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. The handset will come in a green colour option. As of now, the pricing of the phone hasn't been revealed, but we think that the Infinix Hot 12 Pro will cost just under Rs 10,000.