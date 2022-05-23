Infinix Hot 12 Play launched in India with Unisoc chipset, 6,000 mAh Battery, 90Hz Display

Infinix has unveiled a new smartphone in its budget Hot series in India. The Infinix Hot 12 Play is the latest entrant to the Hot series and brings a large screen, massive battery, an octa-core processor, and the latest software. The arrival of the Hot 12 Play follows the launch of the Infinix Note 12 and Note 12 Turbo, which took place last week.

Infinix Hot 12 Play Price in India

The Infinix Hot 12 Play is priced at Rs 8,499 for the sole 4GB/64GB model. The Hot 12 Play is available in Daylight Green, Horizon Blue, and Racing Black colour options and will go on sale through Flipkart from May 30.

Infinix Hot 12 Play Specifications

The Infinix Hot 12 Play is powered by the Unisoc T610 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 64GB of expandable storage. Additionally, 3GB of unused storage can be used as Virtual RAM. Infinix’s latest budget smartphone runs on XOS 1.6 based on Android 12 OS.

The Infinix Hot 12 Play sports a 6.82-inch HD+ TFT display with a hole-punch camera cut-out. The screen also sports a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The Infinix Hot 12 Play packs a 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

For optics, the Hot 12 Play gets a triple-camera setup that includes a 13 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a third AI lens. On the front, the phone opts for an 8 MP selfie camera. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, a USB Type-C port, and more. The phone also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint reader, DTS surround sound, and a dedicated microSD card.





