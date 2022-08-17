Infinix Hot 12 launched in India with 90Hz Display, MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, 6,000 mAh Battery

Infinix has launched a new affordable smartphone in India’s sub-10K segment. The Infinix Hot 12 is a budget 4G phone with a MediaTek chipset, a large battery, tall display, and a triple-camera setup.

Infinix Hot 12 Price India

The Infinix Hot 12 price in India is set at Rs 9,499 for the sole 4GB/64GB model. The Infinix Hot 12 will be available for purchase in India from August 23 through Flipkart. The phone is available in Exploratory Blue, Polar Black, Purple, and Turquoise Cyan colour options.

Infinix Hot 12 Specifications

The Infinix Hot 12 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 SoC paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The phone also comes with up to 64GB of internal storage, up to 3GB of which can be used as Extended RAM. The handset also packs a 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

The phone sports a 6.82-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with 460 nits of brightness. The panel boasts a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. For optics, the Hot 12 comes with a triple-camera setup on the back. The setup consists of a 50 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a third AI lens.

On the front, the Hot 12 opts for an 8 MP selfie camera. The rear camera setup has a quad-LED flash module, while the front camera has a dual-LED flash. It runs Android 11 with XOS 10 on top. The Infinix Hot 12 also features a rear-mounted fingerprint reader, GPS, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and dual stereo speakers with DTS.