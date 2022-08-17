English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Infinix Hot 12 launched in India with 90Hz Display, MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, 6,000 mAh Battery

    The Infinix Hot 12 price in India is set at Rs 9,499 for the sole 4GB/64GB model.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 17, 2022 / 04:58 PM IST

    Infinix has launched a new affordable smartphone in India’s sub-10K segment. The Infinix Hot 12 is a budget 4G phone with a MediaTek chipset, a large battery, tall display, and a triple-camera setup.

    Infinix Hot 12 Price India 

    The Infinix Hot 12 price in India is set at Rs 9,499 for the sole 4GB/64GB model. The Infinix Hot 12 will be available for purchase in India from August 23 through Flipkart. The phone is available in Exploratory Blue, Polar Black, Purple, and Turquoise Cyan colour options.

    Infinix Hot 12 Specifications 

    The Infinix Hot 12 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 SoC paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The phone also comes with up to 64GB of internal storage, up to 3GB of which can be used as Extended RAM. The handset also packs a 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

    Close

    Related stories

    The phone sports a 6.82-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with 460 nits of brightness. The panel boasts a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. For optics, the Hot 12 comes with a triple-camera setup on the back. The setup consists of a 50 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a third AI lens.

    On the front, the Hot 12 opts for an 8 MP selfie camera. The rear camera setup has a quad-LED flash module, while the front camera has a dual-LED flash. It runs Android 11 with XOS 10 on top. The Infinix Hot 12 also features a rear-mounted fingerprint reader, GPS, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and dual stereo speakers with DTS.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Infinix #MediaTek #smartphones
    first published: Aug 17, 2022 04:58 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.