Infinix Hot 11 2022 affordable smartphone set to debut in India on April 15

The Infinix Hot 11 2022 is set to arrive in India later this week. The Infinix Hot 11 2022 launch in India is set to take place on April 15 through Flipkart. Infinix has teased some Hot 11 2022 specifications ahead of the launch.

The specifications of the Infinix Hot 11 2022 is expected to drop in India’s budget smartphone segment. The Infinix Hot 11 2022 is expected to fall in India’s sub-10K market, where it will likely compete against the Realme C31, Poco C31, Moto E40, and Redmi 9 Activ, amongst others.

Infinix Hot 11 2022 Specifications

While Infinix hasn’t given out a lot of details about its upcoming budget phone, there are a few specifications that have been revealed on Flipkart. According to the Flipkart page, the Infinix Hot 11 2022 will be available in Aurora Green, Polar Black, and Sunset Gold colour options.

Additionally, the Hot 11 2022 will sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel. Infinix says that the screen is touted to deliver 550 nits of brightness and 114 percent sRGB colour coverage. The phone will have an 89.5 percent screen to body ratio and a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

We also see a square-shaped camera module on the back of the Hot 11 2022 housed in a rectangular island. The camera island houses a dual-camera setup and an LED Flash. The Infinix Hot 11 2022 also has a fingerprint reader and volume rocker on the right side of the phone.

Additionally, the Infinix Hot 11 2022 will pack a 5,000 mAh battery, which will be charged through a USB Type-C port. Inifnix also states that the phone will have a ‘Magic Trails Pattern’ design on the back. You can expect more details about the Infinix Hot 11 2022 in the coming days.





