Infinix Hot 11 2022 affordable smartphone launched in India: All you need to know

The Infinix Hot 11 2022 has officially been unveiled in India. Infinix’s latest affordable smartphone comes with a Full HD+ display, a Unisoc chipset, and a large battery. At its current price, the Infinix Hot 11 2022 will compete with other budget smartphones like the Realme C31, Poco M3, and the Redmi 10.

Infinix Hot 11 2022 Price in India

The Infinix Hot 11 2022 is priced at Rs 8,999 in India for the sole 4GB/64GB model. It is worth mentioning that this is an introductory price. The phone is available in Aurora Green, Polar Black, and Sunset Gold colour options. It will go on sale through Flipkart from April 22.

Infinix Hot 11 2022 Specifications

The Infinix Hot 11 2022 is powered by the Unisoc T610 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 64GB of storage, which is expandable through a microSD card slot (up to 1TB). The phone will sport a 6.7 inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

For optics, the Infinix Hot 11 2022 boasts a dual-camera setup with a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the Hot 11 2022 opts for an 8 MP selfie camera housed in the hole punch cutout.

The Infinix Hot 11 2022 packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support. The phone also runs on Android 11 with XOS 7.6 and comes with a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a USB Type-C port, and more.