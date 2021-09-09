MARKET NEWS

Technology

Infinix Hot 10i launched with MediaTek Helio P65 SoC, 6,000 mAh Battery: Check Price, specs

The Infinix Hot 10i is priced at PHP 5,990 (Roughly Rs 8,800) for the sole 4GB/128GB model.

Moneycontrol News
September 09, 2021 / 04:42 PM IST

Infinix recently took the lid of the Hot 10i in the Philippines. The Hot 10i is a budget smartphone with a MediaTek chipset, a large battery, and plenty of storage.

Infinix Hot 10i Price

The Infinix Hot 10i is priced at PHP 5,990 (Roughly Rs 8,800) for the sole 4GB/128GB model. However, Shopee.com had the device on sale for PHP 5,490 (Roughly Rs 8,000). The device is already available in the country, although there is no word about international availability.

Infinix Hot 10i Specifications

The Infinix Hot 10i is powered by the MediaTek Helio P65 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card. The device sports a 6.52-inch LCD TFT display with a waterdrop notch.

Close

On the back, the Hot 10i opts for a dual-camera setup with a 13 MP primary sensor and a QVGA sensor. The waterdrop notch on the front houses a 5 MP fixed-focus selfie camera. The phone comes with a 6,000 mAh battery and 18W fast-charging support. It runs Android 11-based XOS 7.5.

Connectivity options on the Hot 10i include 4G, Wi-Fi, a Micro USB port, a headphone jack, and more. The Infinix Hot 10i also boasts a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. The phone is available in Black, Green, Ocean, and Purple colour options.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Infinix #smartphones
first published: Sep 9, 2021 04:22 pm

