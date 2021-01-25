MARKET NEWS

Infinix Hot 10 Play launched with MediaTek G25 SoC, 6,000 mAh battery: Check features, specs

The Infinix Hot 10 Play’s price is set at PKR 16,999 (around Rs 7,800) in Pakistan or PHP4,290 (approx Rs 6,500) in the Philippines.

January 25, 2021 / 02:18 PM IST

Infinix recently unveiled a new budget phone in Pakistan and the Philippines. The phone in question is the Infinix Hot 10 Play. It arrives with a dual-camera setup, an entry-level MediaTek chipset, and a massive display and battery.

Infinix Hot 10 Play Price 

The Infinix Hot 10 Play’s price is set at PKR 16,999 (around Rs 7,800) in Pakistan or PHP4,290 (approx Rs 6,500) in the Philippines. The Infinix Hot 10 Play is already available in Pakistan and the Philippines.

Infinix Hot 10 Play Specs 

The Infinix Hot 10 Play is powered by the MediaTek G25 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM. The phone packs up to 64GB of storage that can be expanded via MicroSD card slot. The Hot 10 Play runs Android 10 (Go Edition) with the XOS 7 skin. The Hot 10 Play also sports a 6.82-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a waterdrop notch on the front.

On the back, the Hot 10 Play features a 13 MP primary shooter and a 2 MP depth sensor. Additionally, there’s an 8 MP selfie snapper on the front. The phone has a massive 6,000 mAh battery with slower 10W MicroUSB charging support. Additionally, there’s an Ultra Power Mode by Power Marathon Tech that Infinix claims adds 19 hours of battery life at five percent battery.

Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, and micro-USB port. The phone will be available in Aegean Blue, Morandi Green, Obsidian Black, and Purple colours.
TAGS: #Infinix #smartphones
first published: Jan 25, 2021 02:16 pm

