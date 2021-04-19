Infinix Hot 10 Play launched in India with 6,000 mAh battery, MediaTek SoC: All you need to know

Infinix recently launched a new smartphone in its Hot series in India. The Infinix Hot 10 Play arrives with a massive battery and display as well as a dual-camera setup in India’s sub-10K market.

Infinix Hot 10 Play Price

The Infinix Hot 10 Play’s price in India is set at Rs 8,499 for the sole 4GB/64GB model. The phone will go on sale in Flipkart from April 26. It comes in Aegean Blue, Obsidian Black, Morandi Green, and 7-Degree Purple colour options.

Infinix Hot 10 Play Specs

The Inifnix Hot 10 Play is powered by the MediaTek G35 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone comes with 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded (Up to 256GB) via a microSD card. The handset packs a massive 6,000 mAh battery that the company claim can deliver up to 23 hours of non-stop video playback.

The Hot 10 Play sports a 6.82-inch HD+ TFT IPS panel with a waterdrop notch. The screen boasts a 20.5:9 aspect ratio, a 1500:1 contrast ratio, and 440 nits of brightness. Additionally, the display is protected with NEG Dinorex T2X-1 glass. Furthermore, the notch on the screen houses an 8 MP selfie camera.

On the back, the Infinix Hot 10 Play is equipped with a dual-camera setup, including a 13 MP, f/1.8 primary sensor and a secondary AI lens. The camera module also houses a quad-LED flash, while a fingerprint reader sits in the middle. Connectivity options on the Hot 10 Play, include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro USB port, leaving users with relatively slower charging for the massive battery.