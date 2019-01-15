App
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2019 08:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Infiniti QX Sport to Hyundai Veloster N: Top marvels from Detroit Auto Show

One of the hottest Auto shows in America, the North American International Auto Show is taking place in Detroit. Here's what we got so far.

Advait Berde
One of the hottest Auto shows in America, the North American International Auto Show is taking place in Detroit. Here's what we got so far. (Image source: NAISAS)
1/6

One of the hottest Auto shows in America, the North American International Auto Show is taking place in Detroit. Here's what we got so far. (Image source: NAISAS)
Infiniti QX Sport Inspiron | Born from the precise and calculative manufacturers Infiniti, the Japanese QX Sport Inspiration is a promising car to look out for. (Image source: Reuters)
2/6

Infiniti QX Sport Inspiron | Born from the precise and calculative manufacturers Infiniti, the Japanese QX Sport Inspiration is a promising car to look out for. (Image source: Reuters)
Hyundai Veloster N | Coming from the Korean family car maker, the Hyundai Veloster N is a fresh addition to the lineup of Hyundai cars. (Image source: Reuters)
3/6

Hyundai Veloster N | Coming from the Korean family car maker, the Hyundai Veloster N is a fresh addition to the lineup of Hyundai cars. (Image source: Reuters)
Dodge Ram 1500 Rebel | Dodge Ram, the maker of heavy-duty pickup trucks and 4X4 SUVs, held no bars when it showcased its 1500 Rebel pickup truck. This off-roader is to hit the roads soon. (Image source: Reuters)
4/6

Dodge Ram 1500 Rebel | Dodge Ram, the maker of heavy-duty pickup trucks and 4X4 SUVs, held no bars when it showcased its 1500 Rebel pickup truck. This off-roader is to hit the roads soon. (Image source: Reuters)
2019 Volkswagen Jetta | Coming from one of the biggest automobile giants in the industry, the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta is the latest in line of luxury sedans of the German company. (Image source: Reuters)
5/6

2019 Volkswagen Jetta | Coming from one of the biggest automobile giants in the industry, the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta is the latest in line of luxury sedans of the German company. (Image source: Reuters)
2019 Toyota Avalon | Coming from a lineage of technologically advanced and mechanically reliable vehicles, the 2019 Toyota Avalon is a full-sized sedan adding to Toyota's line-up. (Image source: Reuters)
6/6

2019 Toyota Avalon | Coming from a lineage of technologically advanced and mechanically reliable vehicles, the 2019 Toyota Avalon is a full-sized sedan adding to Toyota's line-up. (Image source: Reuters)
First Published on Jan 15, 2019 07:57 am

tags #Auto #Technology #trends

