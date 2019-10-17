Indium’s RPA services to strengthen its digital workforce

Technology solutions company Indium has strengthened its services on Robotic Process Automation (RPA) by leveraging its cognitive capabilities guided by past data to reduce manual intervention and gain operational efficiency. Indium, with its extensive experience in Automation using commercial as well as open source tools like Selenium, and strong AI/ML & Analytics skills, is equipped to help enterprises jump-start their RPA journey through its consulting services, due-diligence, RPA enablement, implementation, and support.

The software industry is currently facing challenges with underutilized human capital, workforce spike demands, inconsistent throughputs, disengaged employees, etc. The introduction of RPA in the system has been proven to improve employees’ performances, reduce errors, enhance the customer experience and grow sales.

RPA is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of enterprise software services, with revenue expected to reach USD 3.97 billion in 2025. With the increasing adoption of the digital workforce across industries, RPA is expected to play a major role in Indium’s overall growth strategy.

Ramesh Krishnamurthy, CTO of Indium Software says, “With a strong pool of Certified Experts and a legacy of over 2 decades in Automation, Indium is well-positioned to implement RPA Solutions across Industry verticals.”

Indium’s RPA expertise in cross-functional domain spans data entry, data extraction, process monitoring, application integration, report compilation, etc. Indium's AI/ML amalgamated RPA can automate some of the mundane tasks across various departments such as Finance & Accounting, Operations, IT, HR, Purchase in any industry.