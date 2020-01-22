India's own GPS: Know more about NavIC positioning system and how it works

Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS) is India's home-grown positioning system developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). With an operational name of Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC), the navigation system was developed to essentially replace the popular global position system (GPS).

GPS is a US Air Force-owned widely-used satellite-based radio navigation system. It has counterparts in other countries, too, who prefer using their own systems. Similarly, India is also developing its own navigation system, the NavIC.

A primary contributing factor towards the preference of NavIC over GPS is dependability. Since GPS is an American system, it cannot be as comprehensive and simple to adapt as the NavIC since it is developed specially for the India.

The NavIC was developed under ISRO’s Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS) program. It involves the positioning and co-ordination of seven satellites which were launched in stages using the PSLV workhorse rocket. They make a combined network of geosynchronous and geostationary satellites that can be used by civilians as well as the military for navigation purposes.

NavIC offers a navigation system which is claimed to provide an accuracy of better than 10 metres, giving it a prominent advantage over GPS which has an accuracy of 20-30 metres. Its primary range is also extended to 1,500 km outside our borders, along with a wider Extended Service area. The system is also expected to offer military-based navigation to authorized users over an encrypted connection.

ISRO is also assisting chipmaker, Qualcomm for the development of chipsets with integrated with NavIC, thus enabling future smartphones to be offered with a built-in NavIC system.