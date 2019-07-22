App
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2019 07:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India’s Newgen Software to enable Union Bank & Trust’s automation project

UBT is looking to replace numerous disparate systems and automate manual processes.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Newgen Software, a global provider of solutions managing content, processes and communication, announced that Union Bank & Trust (UBT) is implementing Newgen Intelligent Business Process Management (BPM) platform for an enterprise-wide automation of its banking processes. With this implementation, UBT is looking to replace numerous disparate systems and automate manual processes in favour of a single platform that can be utilized across all areas of the bank resulting in enhanced operational efficiencies and improved customer interactions.

With a constantly growing customer base, UBT required a platform that addressed their need to automate myriad processes and eliminate the remaining paper-based workflows. In addition, UBT required a solution that allowed them to achieve process efficiencies through low-code process modelling. With Newgen, UBT found a cost-effective, customizable and intelligent BPM platform. One of the core factors driving this partnership is Newgen's Configurable Unified (BPM and ECM) Platform with Deep Domain solution accelerators on Digital Account Opening, Commercial and Consumer Lending, Customer Services Request Management and Internal Banking back office processes, this would enable UBT with quick go-to-market strategy for automating customer facing and employee centric processes.

"Our vision is to continually improve our customer experience by reducing waste, complexity, error and confusion in our internal operations," said Drew Brown, Chief Information Officer, Union Bank & Trust. "Newgen has extensive experience and expertise in the banking industry globally, which they have brought to bear in our time working with them. We were attracted by their solid product suite that enables us to internally build and customize a variety of processes, and their leverageable library of more than 50 different pre-defined banking processes across retail, commercial and wealth management. We are confident that their dedicated team will add value and recommend process improvements based on industry best practices, and we look forward to a long-term association with them," he added.
First Published on Jul 22, 2019 07:16 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

