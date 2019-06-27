App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2019 06:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India’s neo-bank ‘Open’ raises $30 million in series B from Tiger Global

The startup functions as a neo-bank but offers nearly all the features of the bank with additional tools to serve the needs of a business.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image: Pexels
Representative image: Pexels

Open, a “neo-bank” startup based out of Bengaluru, has raised $30 million in a new series B funding round, according to a report by TechCrunch.

The funding round was led by Tiger Global with Tanglin Venture Partners Advisors and existing investors 3one4 Capital, Speedinvest, BetterCapital AngelList Syndicate also participating in it. Open is now valued at $150 million with the new funding and has managed raised about $37 million as of now.

The startup functions as a neo-bank but offers nearly all the features of the bank with additional tools to serve the needs of a business. In India, millions of small and medium sized businesses struggle with maintaining multiple bank accounts, bookkeeping of their daily spending, bandying out payments to employees and Open tries to automate these tasks. It also lets them keep track of each transaction.

Close

Anish Achuthan, founder and CEO of Open, said to TechCrunch, “We have a small business owner from Ahmedabad on our platform. They see 59 transactions from their customers in its bank account every few hours. Prior to using our service, they were juggling all day to figure out where these transactions originated from or went to.” “Because on their bank statement, they only see one-line description of a transaction’s detail.”

related news

The startup, which employs 85 people currently, will use the fresh capital to significantly expand its business by building more products, hire more people, and sign up more customers. In the next one year, Open aims to grow its customer base to 1 million.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 27, 2019 06:51 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.