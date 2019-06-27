India’s neo-bank ‘Open’ raises $30 million in series B from Tiger Global

Open, a “neo-bank” startup based out of Bengaluru, has raised $30 million in a new series B funding round, according to a report by TechCrunch.

The funding round was led by Tiger Global with Tanglin Venture Partners Advisors and existing investors 3one4 Capital, Speedinvest, BetterCapital AngelList Syndicate also participating in it. Open is now valued at $150 million with the new funding and has managed raised about $37 million as of now.

The startup functions as a neo-bank but offers nearly all the features of the bank with additional tools to serve the needs of a business. In India, millions of small and medium sized businesses struggle with maintaining multiple bank accounts, bookkeeping of their daily spending, bandying out payments to employees and Open tries to automate these tasks. It also lets them keep track of each transaction.

Anish Achuthan, founder and CEO of Open, said to TechCrunch, “We have a small business owner from Ahmedabad on our platform. They see 59 transactions from their customers in its bank account every few hours. Prior to using our service, they were juggling all day to figure out where these transactions originated from or went to.” “Because on their bank statement, they only see one-line description of a transaction’s detail.”

The startup, which employs 85 people currently, will use the fresh capital to significantly expand its business by building more products, hire more people, and sign up more customers. In the next one year, Open aims to grow its customer base to 1 million.