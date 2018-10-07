India's Me Too movement sees covergence of Twitter, Facebook & Instagram

Last week was rather interesting from a technology standpoint, with a tech platform becoming the voice of several women across the country.

Microblogging platform Twitter last week showed convergence of a social network and social media after a Twitter user called out a popular comedian for making sexual advances at her.

Encouraged by her, more and more women shared similar experiences with the said comedian and allowed the woman to make their accounts public.

Through Thursday and well into the weekend, women from different professions- journalism, advertising and publishing - named and shamed many professionals across platforms: Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Common across all these unfortunate and harrowing experiences were WhatsApp conversations, Snapchat stories or Twitter direct messages.

One often hears technology being touted as a means of empowerment for different communities and groups of people. This latest series of revelations have had a cascading impact because of the reach and popularity of technology platforms.

Twitter, WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram have all been at the centre of controversies of late, most of them stemming from content-related issues, but this conversation being built around men who have used their positions of power or entitlement against women is also testimony to the power these platforms have.

This does not mean that the due process is not being followed. In a workplace, where there are set norms for lodging complaints, the official process should definitely be used.

Many of these women speaking out though have exhausted those options before taking to public platforms.

Where technology works to their advantage is that it lets them be anonymous (if they so choose), protect identities of unrelated or uncomfortable people and events, and still take the message to a larger group of people.

The named culprits have also had to justify or explain their positions, something they might have been able to completely skip in an offline situation.

The entire issue has also shed light on the way we look at harassment in the workplace.

The hunt for labels, looking at what qualifies as part of the larger 'Me Too' movement, doubting accounts, rubbishing some women’s accounts by others because their experience with an accused is different, have all been themed that have played out over the past four days.

Finally, this entire episode brings into the forefront the power of social media to be used as a safe platform for the aggrieved to bring out their grievances against those in positions of power.

In this sense, social media has once again proved to be a great leveller. The platforms will be continued to seen as credible as long as those using it are using it for credible reasons.