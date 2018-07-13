India's first concept electric hypercar unveiled at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Tata Motors became the first Indian company to showcase an electric sportscar when it unveiled the Tata RaceMo more than a year ago at the Geneva Motor Show.

Taking it one step further at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this year, an Indian company called Vazirani Automotive became the first one in India to unveil a concept for an electric hypercar -- the Vazirani Shul.

The Shul is a hypercar concept designed by founder Chunky Vazirani, who is a graduate from the Art Center in California and has designed cars for Rolls Royce, Jaguar and Land Rover.

The hypercar uses a jet turbine-electric powertrain developed in conjunction with a UK company to run on normal gasoline. This means range will not a be limiting factor when the car uses four electric motors set at each wheel to provide fully independent torque vectoring.

The addition of the turbine also means that the battery pack can be small, resulting in weight shedding. The battery pack is placed just behind the passenger and also takes space through the central tunnel, keeping weight distribution optimum throughout the car.

The Shul uses a carbon-fibre tub chassis, which also gives the rider a far lighter machine to handle. The exterior of the car has been designed for extremely low drag.

Unfortunately, no technical and performance numbers have been released as yet for the car. Chunky Vazirani said the company is not chasing the 0-62 mph time, but wants to build a car that is capable of sportscar-equivalent handling.

Here's the teaser video from before the event at Goodwood Festival of speed: