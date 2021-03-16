India's BoAt grabs fifth spot as Apple dominates wearable industry

Apple Watch was the best selling smartwatch of 2020, according to a new IDC report. The analyst report states that Apple shipped over 55.6 million wearable devices in Q4 2020, acquiring 36.2 percent of the market share. Xiaomi was a distant second with an 8.8 percent market share during the same quarter. The Chinese tech giant shipped over 13.5 million wearables in the last quarter of 2020. Indian wearable company BoAt also had a successful quarter, shipping over 5.4 million units to capture a 3.5 percent market share.

Apple’s 36.2 percent market share in Q4 2020 remained the same year-on-year, according to the IDC report. However, the iPhone 12 maker shipped 55.6 million devices in Q4 2020, compared to last year’s 43.7 million. Apple Watch shipments rose by 45.6 percent, and even other wearables like the AirPods, AirPods Pro saw a surge in shipments.

In 2020, Apple shipped over 151.4 million wearable devices and captured a 34.1 percent share. Xiaomi was far behind at 11.4 market share. The Chinese tech giant shipped over 50.7 million wearables.

Apple’s biggest smartphone competitor, Samsung, shipped 13 million wearables in Q4 2020, acquiring 8.5 percent market share. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra maker was the fourth best performer in the wearable industry with a 9 percent market share in 2020. Huawei managed to surpass Samsung and shipped over 43.5 million units to capture 9.8 percent of the market.

A notable mention in the list was that of Indian wearable company, BoAt. The IDC report states that BoAt shipped over 5.4 million units in Q4 2020. It managed to get a 3.5 percent of the total wearable market worldwide.