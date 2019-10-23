Indians prefer digital payments over cash this festival season: Study

Digital payments are the preferred payment option for 42 percent of consumers in India, leading card payments (29 percent) and cash (27 percent), according to a new online study conducted by YouGov and ACI Worldwide, a global provider of real-time electronic payment and banking solutions.

While preference for digital payments – including eWallet and UPI payments – is more pronounced with younger consumers (42 percent for Gen Z and 48 percent for Millennials), the survey revealed a more consistent picture across age groups in terms of adoption. 77 percent of Millennials had used digital payments at least once during the festival season, compared to 72 percent of Gen Z and 69 percent of Gen X. Nearly half (45 percent) of Baby Boomers also indicated they had used digitals payments within the survey period.

“Digital payments, including UPI and other eWallets, are increasingly the payment method of choice across a wide spectrum of consumers in India,” said Kaushik Roy, vice president & country leader – South Asia, ACI Worldwide. “While there is still a perception that UPI, for example, is primarily for the peer-to-peer channel, this study shows that significant inroads are being made in the merchant payments channel. With monthly transactions on the UPI platform nearing one billion, and credit and debit card usage at the POS experiencing double-digit annual growth, digital and card payments will continue to make inroads into the cash economy.”

Forty four percent of respondents used digital payment methods for low-value payment (less than 1,000 INR) via a merchant website (eCommerce) or app (P2M), indicative of the progress made by digital payments in the merchant channel. However, banks, fintechs and merchants should be aware that 40 percent of those surveyed consider data privacy as a top area of concern when it comes to digital payments.