Indians most-targeted in mobile cyber attacks: Check Point

Indian mobile users are most prone to cyber-attacks, claims a new report. At least 60-70 percent of these mobile attacks are targeted towards Indian users due to a number of factors including higher penetration of devices.

India’s per capita investment in technology is among the lowest the world, said Gil Shwed, co-founder and CEO of cybersecurity firm Check Point Software Technologies. “About 60-70 percent of the mobile attacks are on Indian targets… It could be because of the countries that are behind these attacks or their (India’s) level of protection,” Shwed said.

While large enterprises invest in various kinds of cybersecurity technologies, the adoption rate in small and medium businesses is relatively slow, Mint reported.

“The big enterprises that we speak to in India are not very different from those in other parts of the world. Some are more advanced, some are behind in terms of the level of security, but that's true with other places in the world, not just with India," Shwed added.