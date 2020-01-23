App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2020 02:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indians most-targeted in mobile cyber attacks: Check Point

While large enterprises invest in various kinds of cybersecurity technologies, the adoption rate in small and medium businesses is relatively slow.

Representative image
Representative image

Indian mobile users are most prone to cyber-attacks, claims a new report. At least 60-70 percent of these mobile attacks are targeted towards Indian users due to a number of factors including higher penetration of devices.

India’s per capita investment in technology is among the lowest the world, said Gil Shwed, co-founder and CEO of cybersecurity firm Check Point Software Technologies. “About 60-70 percent of the mobile attacks are on Indian targets… It could be because of the countries that are behind these attacks or their (India’s) level of protection,” Shwed said.

While large enterprises invest in various kinds of cybersecurity technologies, the adoption rate in small and medium businesses is relatively slow, Mint reported.

Close

“The big enterprises that we speak to in India are not very different from those in other parts of the world. Some are more advanced, some are behind in terms of the level of security, but that's true with other places in the world, not just with India," Shwed added.

related news

India is among the top 10 markets for cybersecurity firms, including Check Point. While the US and Europe contribute 80 percent to the company’s revenue, the remaining 20 percent is generated from other countries, mainly from Asia. Notably, India is considered to be a bigger market than China due to the latter being a closed market.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 23, 2020 02:06 pm

tags #Cybersecurity #security

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.