 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

Indiana files lawsuit against TikTok over privacy, safety concerns

Moneycontrol News
Dec 12, 2022 / 04:24 PM IST

The state said that TikTok hasn't done enough to protect youth privacy and security

(Representational Image: Solen Feyissa via Unsplash)

The US state of Indiana says that TikTok has not done enough to protect youth privacy and security on its social media platform.

The short-form video hosting service, owned by Chinese conglomerate ByteDance, has been sued by representatives from Indiana.

As the BBC reported, Todd Rokita, attorney journal presenting the case, said that TikTok violated consumer protection laws, and fails to ensure the safety of youth on its platform.

TikTok said that it considers youth well-being a primary pillar of its service, and hopes to convince the US authorities over national safety concerns.

The Indiana state filed two lawsuits against the company. One of them alleges that TikTok exposes the youth to inappropriate material. In the other one, the state says that the service fails to mention how much of the user data the Chinese government has access to.

The court documents filed by the state accuse TikTok of being a "Chinese trojan horse" and go on to say that the app "makes a variety of misleading representations and omissions to claim a 12+ rating on the Apple App Store and a “T” for “Teen” rating in the Google Play Store and the Microsoft Store".