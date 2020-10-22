172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|indian-smartphone-shipments-hit-record-50-million-in-q3-2020-canalys-report-6000121.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2020 06:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian smartphone shipments hit record 50 million in Q3 2020: Canalys report

Chinese companies comprised 76 percent of all smartphone shipments in Q3 2020, four million or 2 percent more devices than the same quarter last year.

Moneycontrol News

India’s smartphone shipments in the second quarter of 2020 saw a massive decline due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdowns enforced by the government. However, after a rough patch, the Indian smartphone market seems to have bounced back quite sharply.

According to the latest Canalys numbers, the Indian smartphone shipments reached 50 million in the third quarter of 2020. The overall smartphone market saw annual growth of 8 percent, with total shipments in Q3 2019 hitting 46.2 percent.

Xiaomi maintained its lead in Q3 2020, accounting for 13.1 million or 26.1 percent of market share. Additionally, Xiaomi claimed the top spot in India’s smartphone market for the 9th consecutive quarter. Samsung wrestled the second spot back from Vivo, while Realme came in at fourth.

related news

Reservations about Chinese phones faded away, with Xiaomi, Vivo, Realme, and Oppo recording higher numbers from the previous year. Chinese companies comprised 76 percent of all smartphone shipments in Q3 2020, 4 million or 2 percent more devices than the same quarter last year.

Canalys Analyst Adwait Mardikar said, “The government slowly but surely reducing restrictions on movement after a three-month lockdown has created the perfect atmosphere for sustained growth.”

Mardikar also attributed the growth to the lockdown, which forced people to refrain from spending big on travel, instead opting for smartphones that provide a means of communication, entertainment, and education from the comfort of the home.  You can check out the full report here.
First Published on Oct 22, 2020 06:57 pm

tags #Oppo #Realme #Samsung #smartphones #Vivo #Xiaomi

