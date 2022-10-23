Indian smartphone shipments fall 6% in Q3, Xiaomi and Samsung lead market: Report

(Photographer: Anthony Kwan/Bloomberg)

Smartphone shipments to India fell 6 percent in the third quarter of the calendar year 2022, with 44.6 million units shipped across vendors.

A report from analytics firm Canalys said due to inflation "entry-level device contribution declined this year, while the mid-to-high segment performed relatively well thanks to aggressive promotions".

Chinese vendors continue to rule, retaining a 76 percent share of the Indian market. Xiaomi retained its top spot, with 9.2 million smartphones shipped in Q3 2022.

South Korean giant Samsung was second, with 8.1 million units shipped during the period, while Chinese Vivo was placed third with 7.3 million units shipped.

Oppo and Realme rounded off the top five with 7.1 million units and 6.2 million units, respectively. Other smartphone vendors held 15 percent of the Indian market with a total of 6.7 million units shipped.

“Early monsoon and Independence Day online sales were great opportunities for vendors to clear inventory before heading into the festive season,” said Canalys Analyst Sanyam Chaurasia.

Oppos’s OnePlus and Vivo’s iQOO were the two brands driving mid-range growth in the e-commerce channel during this period.

“Ultra-premium category smartphones, especially older generation flagships, also experienced strong demand momentum amid price cuts," Chaurasia added.

Samsung gained big by offering deep discounts on its older generation smartphones during the sale period. Apple continued to see a tepid demand for iPhone 14, while iPhone 13 benefitted due to aggressive discounts.

Chaurasia said that 5G devices have started gaining popularity and "it is perfect timing for vendors to push their 5G portfolios to smartphone upgraders in the next couple of years, as operators are rolling out 5G services in Tier 1 cities".

Operational challenges and rising material costs due to inflation and the depreciation of the rupee would persist in Q4 and affect price-conscious customers.

"As the mass market segment remains critical to vendors’ overall market share, brands will look for different ways to improve operational and channel efficiency, to minimize increased costs passing to end consumers,” Chaurasia said.